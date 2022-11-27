Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard saw a high number of targets last week, but players around him are getting healthier and starting to string together strong performances. If you are considering Lazard in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to think about.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

In his last time out, Lazard caught 5-of-11 passes for 57 yards but was held out of the end zone in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Randall Cobb returned from injury to lead the team in receiving, and rookie Christian Watson caught a combined five touchdown passes in the last two weeks. The Green Bay passing attack will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that ranks second in passing yards allowed per game (178.4).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Lazard can still be considered the go-to wideout in this offense, though his ceiling won’t be as high as many players in this offense. He is a top-20 wide receiver option among those playing on Sunday.