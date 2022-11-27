Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan hasn’t been a significant part of the offense in recent weeks and has not been much of a fantasy contributor. If you are considering using Tonyan in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan caught 2-of-4 passes for 19 yards but was held out of the end zone in last week’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He reached 40 receiving yards just once this season, and the Packers' offense hasn’t been consistent enough to get into the red zone often where Tonyan could do some damage. Tonyan will face a Philadelphia Eagles defense that allowed Indianapolis Colts tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson to catch two balls for 30 yards.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Tonyan is nothing better than a borderline top-20 tight end option on Sunday, so you should find better options in almost all formats.