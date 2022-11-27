Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders was held out of the end zone in his last couple of games and will look to change that against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. If you are considering using Sanders in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him in this matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders rushed for 47 yards on 13 attempts in last week’s 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, and he caught the lone target that went his way for 1 yard. His usage will always be limited with Jalen Hurts’ ability as a rushing threat especially when the Eagles get in close. Sanders will get a strong matchup against a Packers defense that ranks 25th in rushing yards allowed per game (135.8).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Sanders is a top-20 running back option on Sunday night and could be used as a second running back or flex option.