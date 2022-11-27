DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is coming off another strong fantasy performance and will look to keep that going into Sunday night’s contest against the Green Bay Packers. If you’re looking to insert Smith into your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s what you should consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith caught 6-of-9 targets that went his way for 78 yards but was held out of the end zone in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He was the team leader in targets, receptions and yards in the victory. Smith will face a Packers defense that ranks fourth in passing yards allowed per game (192.5)

Start or sit in Week 12?

Smith is a high-upside play who could beat the defense for a deep ball at any time, but that can become tough to rely on. Consider him a top-25 wide receiver on Sunday.