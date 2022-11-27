Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is going through the growing pains that rookies see especially at the QB position. He hasn’t been much of a fantasy contributor at this point and if you are considering Pickett in your fantasy football lineup this weekend, here’s a look at what to consider.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett completed 25-of-42 passes for 265 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions in last week’s 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also rushed for 14 yards on two attempts. On the season, Pickett has just three touchdown passes to go along with eight interceptions and will face an Indianapolis Colts defense that ranks sixth in passing yards allowed per game (194.2).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Pickett is nothing more than a top-20 quarterback option on Sunday, and you should look elsewhere at the QB position with plenty of better players to go to.