Najee Harris start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris continues to take advantage of a high number of rushing attempts, and a big workload should continue in Monday night’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. If you are considering using Harris in Sunday’s game, here’s a look at what to look at in this matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts in last week’s 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also caught 4-of-6 passes for 26 yards, and he should continue to be a huge part of the Steelers' offensive attack as they continue to work in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Harris will face a Colts defense that allows the 12th fewest rushing yards per game (113.5) on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Harris can be used as a top-20 play in Week 12 so if you have him, he’s worth a start, especially considering the usage he continues to receive.