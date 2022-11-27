George Pickens start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens put together a strong fantasy performance last week and will look to keep it rolling against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. If you are considering using Pickens in your fantasy football roster, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR George Pickens

Pickens caught 4-of-6 targets for 83 yards with a touchdown, leading the Steelers in receiving yards in last week’s 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He is the victim of Pittsburgh playing a rookie quarterback, so Pickens’ production can be somewhat inconsistent as Kenny Pickett continues to try to figure things out. Pickens will face a Colts defense that ranks sixth in opponent passing yards per game (194.2).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Pickens is no better than a top-30 wide receiver this weekend, so you likely have more trustworthy options to go to in most formats.