Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is coming off a dud of a fantasy performance last week and will look to turn things around against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football. If you are considering using him in this matchup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson was targeted five times and caught four passes for 21 yards and ran for a yard in his lone rushing attempt in last week’s 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' pass catchers have limited upside as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett continues to gain more experience at the pro level. On the season, Johnson has 51 catches for 456 yards but has not scored a touchdown this entire season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Johnson can be used as a top-30 wide receiver heading into the weekend, but you can find wideouts with much greater upside.