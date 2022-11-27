Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will get a third consecutive start as they get ready for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. if you are considering whether to use him this week, here’s a look at what to consider before you submit your fantasy football lineup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan completed 23-of-32 passes for 213 yards without a touchdown or interception in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. This has not been a great passing offense this season, and it’s difficult to see that making a significant change down the stretch of the regular season. Ryan will face a Steelers defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game (272.1).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Despite a strong matchup, Ryan is one of the worst starting quarterbacks to consider for fantasy football this weekend. Find somebody else.