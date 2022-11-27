Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman has been unable to get in the end zone much this season and will look to change that on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you are considering putting Pittman into your fantasy football lineup, here’s an overview of what to look at before making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman caught 6-of-7 targets that went his way in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and finished with 75 receiving yards to lead the team. He has been a consistent part of the offense all season but hasn’t scored since the opening week of the NFL season. The offense hasn’t found a ton of success this season, but the Colts will face a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that ranks 31st in passing yards allowed per game (272.1).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Eventually, those touchdowns will come, and this could be a strong time for it. Pittman can be used as a top-20 wide receiver option.