Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell has seen a slight uptick in targets since the quarterback change, and we’ll see if that continues in a Monday Night Football matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If you are considering Campbell in your fantasy football lineup, here’s a look at what to expect from him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Campbell caught 5-of-6 targets for 67 yards in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense has gotten better since the switch back to Matt Ryan at quarterback, but this is a passing game that has struggled much of the season. Campbell has a strong matchup against the Steelers, which rank 31st in passing yards allowed per game (272.1).

Start or sit in Week 12?

Campbell is a top-30 wide receiver at best, so there aren’t a ton of formats where he should be relied on this weekend.