Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts tight ends Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox haven’t done a ton of damage from a fantasy perspective this season and will look for a breakthrough performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. If you are considering using either of them in your lineup, here’s a look at what to think about.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Kylen Granson & Mo Alie-Cox

Granson caught the lone target that went his way for 16 yards in last week’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Alie-Cox had one reception for 14 yards. Granson is the top tight end option on the team statistically with 25 catches for 249 yards. Meanwhile, Alie-Cox caught 14 balls for 163 yards with two touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 12?

No Colts tight end should be considered a realistic fantasy football option this weekend. Look elsewhere at the position.