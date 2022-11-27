Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Slowly, but surely, the Los Angeles Chargers are getting a little healthier, and that’s good news for quarterback Justin Herbert. He’ll have more of his usual pass keepers in the lineup this week against the Arizona Cardinals, bolstering his appeal in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Last week against a Chiefs defense that put a lot of pressure on Herbert, he managed to complete 23 of 30 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and one pick. He scrambled for another 17 yards.

The Chargers won’t have Mike Williams this week, but Keenan Allen is healthy. That gives Herbert Allen and Josh Palmer as a solid 1-2 combo at wide receiver. Tight end Gerald Everett is back in action this Sunday too, after missing last week’s game.

Herbert has a favorable matchup against the Cardinals, who are allowing an average of two touchdowns and more than 250 passing yards to opposing signal callers.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Start Justin Herbert this week.