Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Despite some concerns about a lingering hamstring issue, Keenan Allen wasn’t listed on the Los Angeles Chargers’ injury report, setting him up to play in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He’ll be looking to build off a strong showing last week and has a chance to post some solid numbers against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Seeing his first action since Week 7, Allen caught five passes on eight targets for 94 yards against the Chiefs last week. That was easily his best game of the season, but it was only this third outing so far this year.

With Mike Williams out again, Allen should see a steady volume of targets from quarterback Justin Herbert. The Cardinals haven’t been exactly robust against the pass, ranked among the bottom third of defenses.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Allen is a solid starting option this week, so go ahead and slot him into your fantasy football lineups.