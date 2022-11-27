Joshua Palmer start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer played his best game of the season last week. He caught eight passes on 10 targets to match a season-high 106 yards, but he also scored twice to really make his line standout in the box score.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Joshua Palmer

Palmer has played an increased role in the Chargers' offense with injuries taking a toll on both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams this season. Allen returned last week, but Williams is still on the shelf, clearing the way for a hefty workload for Palmer.

The Chargers take on the Cardinals this week, a team that ranks among the bottom third against the pass. They gave up four passing scores to the 49ers last week. It should be a juicy outing for Palmer and the Chargers' offense this week.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Palmer deserves a start in fantasy football lineups.