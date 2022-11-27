Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

After missing last week’s game with a groin injury, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett is all set to return this week. And just in time. The Chargers have a juicy matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on tap for Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

Everett left a Week 10 game against the 49ers early with a groin injury. He had two catches on two targets for 23 yards before exiting. The week before that, Everett saw eight targets against the Falcons, and he caught five of them for 36 yards.

The Cardinals are one of the league’s worst teams against tight ends. They’ve given up a league-leading nine touchdowns to opposing tight ends, as well as a league-worst 942 yards to the position. Everett has scored just twice this season, but that could easily change this week, especially with red-zone threat Mike Williams on the shelf.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Everett deserves a starting spot in fantasy lineups this week.