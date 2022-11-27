James Conner start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

James Conner found running room hard to come by last week against the 49ers. The Arizona Cardinals running back carried the ball 14 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding another 12 yards on two catches in Arizona’s predictable offense.

This week, he gets to face the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner has scored three times in his last two games, keeping in the RB2 conversation on a weekly basis. In his previous game, against the Rams, he had 69 yards on 21 carries with a pair of scores and another 17 yards on three catches.

The Chargers haven’t been especially effective against opposing running backs. They are giving up an average of 28 points per game in PPR leagues. They’ve surrendered 10 rushing scores to running backs, tied for the third most in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Conner is once again worth the RB2 spot in your fantasy football lineups this week.