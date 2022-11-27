Trey McBride start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride made his first career start last week, working in place of the injured Zach Ertz. In that game, against the 49ers, he caught all four targets that came his way, totaling just 14 yards. He’ll make his second start on Sunday, this one against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Trey McBride

With so little action so far, McBride is mostly a risky, desperation play. However, this matchup makes it a little more intriguing. The Chargers are allowing an average of just under 14 points in PPR leagues to opposing tight ends. They’ve given up four touchdowns to the position so far this season and an average of 67 yards per game.

Another complicating factor for McBride’s fantasy outlook this week is the return of wideout Marquise Brown. The field-stretching speedster will be out there with DeAndre Hopkins for the first time this season, giving the Cardinals receiving corps a tough 1-2 punch.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If you need a streaming option this week, McBride might be worth taking a chance on based on the matchup.