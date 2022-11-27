Kyren Williams start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams enter as 15.5-point underdogs this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. With kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium, the Rams will be playing without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Kyren Williams

The Rams waived Darrell Henderson Jr. earlier this week, moving rookie Kyren Williams into the RB2 position on the depth chart. Williams has appeared in just two games this year, adding 45 yards over eight rushing attempts and another 36 yards over four receptions. He broke his foot in practice earlier this year and has just recently recovered enough to start appearing on the field.

Start or sit in Week 12?

The Rams are going to struggle against the Chiefs, especially with a backup quarterback at the helm, and Williams doesn’t seem like a solid choice to start this week. It will give him a shot to show fantasy managers what he can offer, but it would definitely be a gamble to start the rookie this week.