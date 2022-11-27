Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 27, without Matthew Stafford starting at quarterback. He’ll be replaced by either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins as the Rams enter Arrowhead Stadium as 15.5-point underdogs per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Allen Robinson

WR Allen Robinson has been listed as questionable with an ankle injury for Sunday’s matchup, but grabbed a score and 47 yards in last week’s loss to the Saints with four receptions. With Cooper Kupp out for the time being, Robinson is the leading wide receiver for the Rams. The Chiefs defense has allowed 25.2 fantasy points per game to opposing WRs, the fourth-highest allowance in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 12?

With fantasy statistics in mind and Kupp sitting out, Robinson is a good choice to start this week. The backup QB for the Rams, whether it’s Wolford or Perkins, will be looking for Robinson as a reliable option.