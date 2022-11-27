Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov 27 at Arrowhead Stadium with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Rams enter as 15.5-point underdogs, with starting QB Matthew Stafford listed as out for this weekend’s matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

The Chiefs’ defense has been allowing over 25 fantasy points per game to opposing WRs, but the Rams’ quarterback situation must be taken into account, as well. Cooper Kupp is out for the time being, moving Jefferson up the depth chart, but the WR has only appeared in three games this year for 68 total yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 12?

With Stafford out and Jefferson’s slow start to the season this month, it would be a good call to sit him this week. Allen Robinson is a better bet for your lineup in this matchup.