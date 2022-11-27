Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs enter as 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will sit out. Either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will start in his place.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Tight end Tyler Higbee was listed as questionable on Friday with a knee issue, but if he plays against the Chiefs this weekend, he could be a good option to start. Higbee has a high floor, and ESPN projects him to add up 9.9 fantasy points this weekend if he plays. He’s a consistent target, and the Chiefs are allowing 7.2 fantasy points per week to tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 12?

If Higbee is healthy, he’s a good choice to start this week against the Chiefs. However, his questionable listing and the questions at quarterback for the Rams may cause some legitimate hesitation, so make sure you take a look at who else might be available this week.