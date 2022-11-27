Isiah Pacheco start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep building on their impressive run so far this season against the Los Angeles Rams. One of the emerging stars of this Chiefs offense is running back Isiah Pacheco. Does he merit a starting spot in your fantasy football lineup for Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

Pacheco has taken over this backfield in the last two weeks, carrying the ball 31 times for 189 yards. He doesn’t have a rushing touchdown yet but might start to see some targets in the receiving game with Clyde Edwards-Helaire going on injured reserve. Given the blowout potential here against the struggling Rams, Pacheco could see even more volume on the ground as the game goes on.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Given the volume he’s had and is set to receive, Pacheco is worth starting as a RB2 or flex play in Week 12.