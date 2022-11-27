Jerick McKinnon start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs might be able to pull away from the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 given the injuries the defending Super Bowl champions are dealing with. That might also mean more running plays, which could mean more touches for running back Jerick McKinnon. Is he worth starting in your fantasy football lineups in Week 12?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

McKinnon got seven total touches last week, which is about in line with his season average per game. One one of those was a reception. However, his receiving volume in general makes him somewhat appealing in PPR formats. With JuJu Smith-Schuster returning, some of those targets might go away. McKinnon’s lone touchdown of the season came in Week 2, so he’s not getting into the end zone enough to be considered a flex play.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Even in a blowout scenario, the Chiefs likely give Isiah Pacheco more run. Sit McKinnon in Week 12.