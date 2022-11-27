JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back to the field after an absence in Week 11. The receiver will hope to keep up his strong play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12, although the game script might not be in his favor. Should he be back in your fantasy football starting lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster was on fire prior to sustaining a concussion in Week 11. He had a pair of massive games going into Kansas City’s bye week and then saw 12 targets in the first contest out of the bye week. Even though Travis Kelce commands most of the attention in this offense, Smith-Schuster has emerged as a reliable No. 2 option. He’s been fully cleared to play, so there should be no lingering issues from the concussion.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Smith-Schuster is worth starting as either a WR2 or flex play for Week 12.