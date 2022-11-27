Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

It has been a chaotic year for Panthers quarterbacks, to say the least. Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield were in a tight competition for the starting spot, only for both to get injured and PJ Walker to take over. After Mayfield struggled last week, Darnold is back in against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

Darnold has not yet played a snap this season, though he was prone to turnovers in 2021. Returning from a leg injury, he will face a tough Broncos pass defense that allows just 5.2 yards per attempt. The only team with a lower stat in the league is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Panthers will likely continue to rely on their strong rushing game, led by D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, rather than turn to a pass-heavy scheme.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Darnold is definitely a good choice to sit this weekend.