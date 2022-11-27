Logan Thomas injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas is on the injury report again this week. He’s been dealing with an illness and a rib injury. Thomas was able to practice in a limited role on Wednesday and Thursday, but the illness popped up later in the week and caused him to miss practice on Friday. Head coach Ron Rivera ended the week by saying that Thomas should be available this week, but you’ll want to keep an eye on the news ahead of Sunday’s game.

Washington hosts the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Thomas is coming off his best outing of the season. He caught five passes on six targets for 65 yards in a win over the Houston Texans last week. Age and injuries have taken a toll over the years, and Thomas doesn’t have quite the same upside he used to. But this is a decent matchup against a Falcons defense that’s allowing an average of nearly six catches and 57 yards per game to opposing tight ends.

If Thomas can’t play, John Bates slots into the starting lineup in his place.