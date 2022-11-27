Justin Fields injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

It looks like things are going to go right down to the wire for the Chicago Bears and quarterback Justin Fields. The second-year signal caller suffered a dislocated shoulder in his non-throwing arm last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Most reports earlier in the week cast doubt on his status for Sunday, but he was listed as a limited participant in all three practices this week. Given his style of play, the Bears may opt to sit Fields this week and let him recover some more. But it’s going to be a game-time decision.

The Bears are on the road to play the New York Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Fields has been red hot since the middle of last month with six rushing touchdowns and nine passing scores in his last five games. Not bad for a guy who was still on the waive wire in a lot of fantasy leagues at the start of October.

If Fields can’t suit up, the Bears will turn to backup quarterback Trevor Siemian.