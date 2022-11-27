Tyler Higbee injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

After missing practice on Wednesday, Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was able to get in a pair of limited sessions on Thursday and Friday. That puts him on the right track toward suiting up this week, but we’ll have to wait until Sunday to know for sure whether or not he’ll play. The team still listed him as questionable on the official injury report.

The Rams play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Los Angeles is certainly going to need Higbee this week as injuries are taking a heavy toll on the struggling roster. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on injured reserve, and Allen Robinson is also questionable. In addition to those injuries, quarterback Matthew Stafford has been ruled out, to be replaced by either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins.

If Higbee can’t play this week, the Rams have Brycen Hopkins to fill in for him.