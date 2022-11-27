NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Sunday, November 27

With nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, there are plenty of choices when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,700

With Joel Embiid sidelined once again, Reed should get decent minutes in the frontcourt against the Magic. The big man has been on fire lately, putting up 29.4 DKFP per game over the last three contests. The 76ers also want to develop Reed, so he’s likely to be locked in from a playing time standpoint even in the event of a blowout.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,600

Allen has topped 20 DKFP in three straight games, going over 25 fantasy points in two of those outings. With Pat Connaughton listed as questionable, there’s a chance Allen is even more involved Sunday night against the Mavericks. He’s an all-around contributor, which makes him a nice value play to round out DFS lineups.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $5,000

With Jalen Brunson listed as questionable, there’s a chance Quickley continues to build on his impressive production over the last two games. He’s topped 30 DKFP in both contests, and has boosted his average to 23.0 DKFP per game on the season. The Knicks tend to be involved in high-scoring games and Quickley is getting good rotation minutes, so back him to deliver another strong showing at this price point.