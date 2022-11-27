Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, November 27

With nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, bettors have plenty of options when it comes to player props. Here’s some we like for the day’s games, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephen Curry over 29.5 points vs. Timberwolves (-110)

Curry has topped this mark in two of the last three games and is averaging 31.7 points per contest. The point guard continues to be the engine of Golden State’s offense and in a potentially high-scoring contest against the Timberwolves, Curry should top this line once again.

Tobias Harris over 6.5 rebounds vs. Magic (-140)

Harris pulled down 10 rebounds against Orlando Friday and should once again be heavily involved on the glass with Joel Embiid out. The forward has become the focal point for this team with injuries to other stars, so Harris should continue delivering for the 76ers Sunday.

Ja Morant under 7.5 assists vs. Knicks (-115)

Morant has two double-doubles in the last four games with assists being one of the categories he hit double digits in. However, he went well under this line in the other two contests. With the Knicks potentially down Jalen Brunson, Morant might be more inclined to make a statement scoring the ball. That type of approach should push his assist number under 7.5.