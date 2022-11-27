Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Nets on Sunday

Things get started early Sunday in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers facing the Brooklyn Nets in the second meeting between the two sides. The Nets won 109-107 earlier this month. The Nets did not have Kyrie Irving in that game but he’ll be available Sunday. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers had Damian Lillard in that contest and he won’t play due to a calf strain.

The Nets are 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Nets, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +8

At this point, Portland is used to playing without Lillard. While his absence plus the addition of Irving justifies the thinking behind this line, the Blazers are still one of the better teams in the league this season. They’ve got the defensive chops to slow down Brooklyn’s stars and make this a close game, which mean they’re likely to cover this spread.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

The last meeting between these teams went under this line and given how strong both are defensively, the under is worth backing again Sunday. The Blazers have been on a bit of a hot streak offensively but should cool off a bit against Brooklyn’s defense.