Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The Miami Heat will take their injury-riddled squad into a division clash with the Atlanta Hawks Sunday. The Heat will once again be without Jimmy Butler, and have five players listed as questionable on the injury report. The Hawks could be without Clint Capela once again, as he’s battling a dental issue.

The Hawks are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 224.

Heat vs. Hawks, 5 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -5.5

The Heat should get at least some of their questionable players in for this game but the Hawks have more continuity and talent overall. Atlanta has been the better team so far this season and should bounce back from a bad loss to the Rockets Friday. Take the Hawks to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Heat are one of the worst offensive teams in the league, while the Hawks rank in the top 10 in scoring. Typically, that leads to one team failing to keep up with the other if there are a lot of injuries. Without Butler, the Heat probably don’t score enough to match the Hawks. Take the under Sunday.

