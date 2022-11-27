Bryce Perkins, John Wolford start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

As the Los Angeles Rams take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, they will be without starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The battle for the starting position will come down to John Wolford, who started for Stafford two weeks ago, and third-stringer Bryce Perkins. Wolford was on the injury report earlier this week, but has since come off, and should be ready to play by Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QBs Bryce Perkins, John Wolford

It appears that Perkins is the favorite to start this week, though Wolford is still an option after exiting the injury report. Perkins was 5-for-10 against the Saints last week for 61 yards, adding another 39 on the ground. In Wolford’s start against the Cardinals two weeks ago, he was 24-for-36 for 212 yards, adding one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Whichever backup enters the game on Sunday will have several top receiving options either questionable or out, and against the Chiefs, neither are a good choice to start this week. Keep both Perkins and Wolford on the bench.