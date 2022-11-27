Cam Akers start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, but QB Matthew Stafford remains out in Week 12. Either John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will start in his place. The Chiefs enter as 15.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Cam Akers

The Rams waived Darrell Henderson, Jr. this week, so Akers can expect to see the majority of carries for Los Angeles. Akers had 14 carries for 61 yards in the Rams’ loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 11. The Rams’ pass-heavy offense hasn’t worked in Akers’ favor this year, causing some issues between him and the team earlier in the season, but now that he’ll be getting the majority of the carries, his looks might be changing.

Start or sit in Week 12?

With a backup QB and no Henderson, Akers could be a safe choice to start this week. The Chiefs defense is allowing 16.6 fantasy points to opposing RBs this season.