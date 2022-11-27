Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 12 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to play this week, his first game since landing on injured reserve with a leg injury. This will be his first action since Week 6, as well as the first time the Cardinals have had both Brown and DeAndre Hopkins on the field at the same time. The team officially activated him off IR on Saturday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown had been a solid receiver before going down, but he had a lower ceiling in an offense that was finding its footing. He had a monster game in Week 3 against the Rams, catching 14 passes for 140 yards. That was his only game with triple-digit yardage. He’s scored three times in six games.

The Chargers' pass defense is solid. Opposing receiver groups are averaging 141 yards and a touchdown against them so far this season. Brown’s fantasy outlook is helped by Hopkins being on the field too.

Start or sit in Week 12?

Brown is a decent option as a WR3 this week.