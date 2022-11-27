Gus Edwards injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

After missing last week’s game, things would seem to be trending in the right direction for Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards. He was limited at practice on Wednesday but returned as a full participant for the next two days. Despite that, the Ravens still listed him as questionable on this week’s injury report.

The Ravens are on the road to play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Edwards is dealing with knee and hamstring issues. It was the later injury that kept him out of last week’s game as well as a Week 9 game before the team’s bye. Without Edwards, Kenyan Drake carries a bigger share of the backfield workload. Last week, Drake had 10 carries, one less than quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With Edwards in the lineup, the Baltimore backfield will be back to its usually jumbled status with no clear head of the rushing committee.