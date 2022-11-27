Raheem Mostert injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is officially doubtful for this week. Mostert has a knee injury. He was not able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday but did return in a limited role on Friday. That could be seen as a small ray of hope for his status this week, but he did still end up with a doubtful tag.

The Dolphins play the Houston Texans in Miami at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Mostert has seen his workload dip since the acquisition of Jeff Wilson. However, Mostert still managed to find the end zone in each of his last two games, despite the decreased number of touches.

Wilson has proved to be a better option in fantasy football lineups than Mostert lately, rolling up 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries last week, adding another 24 yards on two catches. With Mostert likely sitting this one out, Wilson will be an especially attractive option for fantasy lineups.