Deebo Samuel injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Deebo Samuel’s status for Sunday currently sits in a gray area. The San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is officially listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, but he was able to get in some work as a limited participant in all three practices this week.

You may recall that Samuel missed a game with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic this week that Samuel’s hamstring issue this time around was “different,” but we might have to wait until Sunday to know more about his availability.

The Niners host the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel missed Week 8 with a hamstring injury. After the team’s bye, he returned in Week 10. Last week, he caught seven passes for 57 yards and ran the ball three times for 37 yards and a touchdown.

If he can’t play, expect even more work for Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle. Fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk could also see more targets.