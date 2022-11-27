Allen Robinson injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Already struggling, the Los Angeles Rams head into this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with major injury issues on the roster. With No. 1 wideout Cooper Kupp on the shelf, the Rams’ No. 2, Allen Robinson, is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury, but he was able to practice in a limited role all week, a good sign. For now, head coach Sean McVay will only say that Robinson is questionable, so double-check his status on Sunday before making any final fantasy football lineup decisions.

The Rams and Chiefs play at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson caught four of five passes last week for 47 yards and a touchdown, his first full game without Kupp in the lineup. Van Jefferson caught three of five targets for 41 yards in that same outing. However, those numbers are a little skewed by the fact that quarterback Matthew Stafford was forced out of last week’s game early with a concussion, and he’ll be out this week.