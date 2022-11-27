Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was a late addition to the injury report this week. After getting in two full practices on Wednesday and Thursday, Jacobs was limited by a calf issue on Friday. The team then gave him a questionable designation for this Sunday’s game.

The Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Late adds to the injury report always leave some guessing when it comes to fantasy football lineup decisions. Jacobs has yet to miss a game this season, but you’ll have to keep a close eye on the news throughout the weekend to get a better sense of whether or not he’ll play.

Last week, Jacobs carried the ball 24 times, the second most carries in a game for him this season, for 109 yards. He’s got 930 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.

If Jacobs ends up on the sideline for this Sunday, rookie Zamir White is the next running back on the depth chart behind him.