Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 12 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara got sick this week. He missed practice on Thursday with an illness. But whatever bug bit Kamara, it didn’t seem to be too much of a problem, and he was back on the practice field as a full participant on Friday. The team did give him a questionable designation this week, but you can probably treat it as though he will play. As always, just make sure to check the news on Sunday to confirm.

The Saints are on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Kamara had 42 rushing yards on 12 carries last week against the Rams, adding another 47 yards on four catches. For the season, he’s got 511 rushing yards and one touchdown on 124 attempts to go with 385 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 43 catches.

Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram, who is also questionable, share the workload in the running game with Kamara.