Spain vs. Germany picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Spain and Germany meet in the headliner for Sunday’s 2022 World Cup slate, with the former hoping to clinch a knockout spot while the latter look to remain in contention. A loss would eliminate the Germans from the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Germany

Date: Sunday, November 27

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: +130

Draw: +265

Germany: +200

Moneyline pick: Germany +200

Germany held a 1-0 lead over Japan before things unraveled late in the match. Spain are coming off a comfortable 7-0 win over Costa Rica but this German team will offer much more resistance. There’s so much more offensive talent on Germany, which should create problems for Spain’s defense. I like Germany to get a big victory Sunday and remain in contention for the knockout round.