 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spain vs. Germany picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Spain vs. Germany in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Ferran Torres of Spain scores his penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Spain and Germany meet in the headliner for Sunday’s 2022 World Cup slate, with the former hoping to clinch a knockout spot while the latter look to remain in contention. A loss would eliminate the Germans from the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spain v. Germany

Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 2 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Spain: +130
Draw: +265
Germany: +200

Moneyline pick: Germany +200

Germany held a 1-0 lead over Japan before things unraveled late in the match. Spain are coming off a comfortable 7-0 win over Costa Rica but this German team will offer much more resistance. There’s so much more offensive talent on Germany, which should create problems for Spain’s defense. I like Germany to get a big victory Sunday and remain in contention for the knockout round.

More From DraftKings Nation