Croatia vs. Canada picks, predictions in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Croatia vs. Canada in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By DKNation Staff
Belgium v Canada: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Alphonso Davies of Canada runs the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Belgium and Canada at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Group F action continues Sunday at the 2022 World Cup with Croatia and Canada kick off their second game of the group stage. Croatia will hope to grab all three points this time after drawing in the opener with Morocco, while Canada attempt to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Croatia v. Canada

Date: Sunday, November 27
Time: 11 a.m. ET
TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Croatia: +115
Draw: +240
Canada: +250

Moneyline pick: Draw +240

Croatia were never going to be an elite offensive unit but failing to score a single goal against Morocco creates some doubt for their chances at advancing. Meanwhile, Canada should have better luck finishing offensive initiatives after making several inroads against Belgium and coming up empty every time. A draw seems highly likely, and comes in at solid value on the moneyline.

