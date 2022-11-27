How to watch Croatia vs. Canada in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Canada will both be looking to log their first win of the 2022 World Cup when the two squads meet Sunday in Group F. Croatia managed a 0-0 draw against Morocco in the opener, while Canada failed to convert on their numerous chances in a 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Croatia are slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +115 on the moneyline. A draw is +240, while Canada are listed at +250.

Croatia vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, November 27

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock.