How to watch Croatia vs. Canada in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Croatia and Canada face off on Sunday, November 27. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Morocco v Croatia: Group F - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Luka Modric of Croatia during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group F match between Morocco and Croatia at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.
Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Croatia and Canada will both be looking to log their first win of the 2022 World Cup when the two squads meet Sunday in Group F. Croatia managed a 0-0 draw against Morocco in the opener, while Canada failed to convert on their numerous chances in a 1-0 loss to Belgium.

Croatia are slight favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, coming in at +115 on the moneyline. A draw is +240, while Canada are listed at +250.

Croatia vs. Canada

Date: Sunday, November 27
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

