How to watch Spain vs. Germany in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Two European powerhouse nations face off in Group E Sunday as Spain meet Germany with a lot on the line for both sides. Spain could qualify for the knockout round with a win while also eliminating Germany from the tournament by doing so. The Germans will attempt to stay in the competition with a victory after losing their opener against Japan.

Spain enter as a +130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Germany are +200 as the underdog, while the draw comes in at +265.

Spain vs. Germany

Date: Sunday, November 27

Start time: 2 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.