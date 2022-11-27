 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Spain vs. Germany in Group Stage of 2022 World Cup

Spain and Germany face off on Sunday, November 27. We provide live stream and TV info for the group stage matchup in the 2022 World Cup.

By DKNation Staff
Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Thomas Mueller of Germany reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium on November 23, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.
Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Two European powerhouse nations face off in Group E Sunday as Spain meet Germany with a lot on the line for both sides. Spain could qualify for the knockout round with a win while also eliminating Germany from the tournament by doing so. The Germans will attempt to stay in the competition with a victory after losing their opener against Japan.

Spain enter as a +130 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Germany are +200 as the underdog, while the draw comes in at +265.

Spain vs. Germany

Date: Sunday, November 27
Start time: 2 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1, Telemundo
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation