Who is the referee for Spain vs. Germany Group E match?

Soccer titans Spain and Germany meet on Sunday in a massive World Cup group stage match for both squads. The match kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al-Bayt Stadium in Al-Khor.

The match will be officiated by an all-Dutch crew with Danny Makkelie serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries. Makkelie is at his first men’s World Cup, and is coming off four Champions League group stage matches this year. He booked 17 yellow cards and one second yellow card in those matches. He served as video assistant referee in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup and prior to that at the 2018 World Cup.

Spain is the pre-match favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +140 odds. Germany is +190 while a draw is +260. Spain crushed Costa Rica 7-0 to open group play while Germany lost a 2-1 stunner to Japan. Both teams needs a win, but Germany would likely be eliminated from the tournament with a loss.

