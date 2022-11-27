Who is the referee for Belgium vs. Morocco Group F match?

Belgium and Morocco meet on Sunday in the second round of World Cup group play. The match kicks off at 8 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Belgium is an even money favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Morocco is +300 and a draw is +240.

The match will be officiated by an all-Mexican crew with César Ramos serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Alberto Morin and Miguel Hernandez. Ramos was referee for a scoreless draw in the Denmark-Tunisia group stage match earlier this week. He handed out two yellow cards to Denmark and one to Tunisia.

Belgium managed the only win in the group earlier this week and will clinch a knockout stage berth with a win. Morocco played Croatia to a draw in their opener and they’ll be paying close attention to the Croatia-Canada result later in the morning.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):