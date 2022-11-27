Who is the referee for Croatia vs. Canada Group F match?

Croatia and Canada meet on Sunday in a critical World Cup group stage match for both squads. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan.

The match will be officiated by an all-Uruguayan crew with Andrés Matonte serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Nicolas Taran and Martin Soppi. This is Matonte’s first World Cup, having become a FIFA referee in 2019. His most extensive international competition is in the Copa Libertadores, where he has refereed 15 matches. In that time, he’s given out 81 yellow cards, a second yellow card in one instance, four red cards, and four penalty shots.

Croatia is a +105 favorite to win Sunday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Canada is +270 while a draw is +250. Croatia finished with a scoreless draw in their opener against Morocco while Canada lost 1-0 to Canada. A winner in this match could find themselves “in control of their own destiny” in the group to some degree.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):