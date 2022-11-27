 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the referee for Croatia vs. Canada Group F match?

Here’s a look at the referee and crew for Croatia vs. Canada.

By DKNation Staff
Andrés Matonte referee show the red card to Alfonso Trezza of Nacional during the match between Nacional and Albion as part of Primera Division 2022 at Gran Parque Central on May 21, 2022 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Photo by Fernando Morán/Agencia Gamba/Getty Images

Croatia and Canada meet on Sunday in a critical World Cup group stage match for both squads. The match kicks off at 11 a.m. ET on FS1 and will take place at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan.

The match will be officiated by an all-Uruguayan crew with Andrés Matonte serving as the referee. The two assistants will be Nicolas Taran and Martin Soppi. This is Matonte’s first World Cup, having become a FIFA referee in 2019. His most extensive international competition is in the Copa Libertadores, where he has refereed 15 matches. In that time, he’s given out 81 yellow cards, a second yellow card in one instance, four red cards, and four penalty shots.

Croatia is a +105 favorite to win Sunday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. Canada is +270 while a draw is +250. Croatia finished with a scoreless draw in their opener against Morocco while Canada lost 1-0 to Canada. A winner in this match could find themselves “in control of their own destiny” in the group to some degree.

Here’s a look at the full officiating crew ahead of Saturday morning’s action (h/t Law 5 - The Referee):

  • Referee: Andrés Matonte (URU)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Nicolas Taran (URU)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Martin Soppi (URU)
  • Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)
  • Reserve Assistant Referee: Jesus Sanchez (PER)
  • Video Assistant Referee: Mauro Vigliano (ARG)
  • Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)
  • Offside Video Assistant Referee: Gabriel Chade (ARG)
  • Support Video Assistant Referee: Juliom Bascunan (CHI)
  • Standby Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Diego Bonfa (ARG)

