Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid headline NBA injury report for Sunday, November 27

We’ve got nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, headlined by a late game on NBA TV featuring the Mavericks and Bucks. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 27

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) - OUT

George and Leonard remain out, which means Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum should see more minutes in this one. Reggie Jackson likely gets the biggest boost in terms of pure usage.

Jimmy Butler (knee) - OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) - questionable

Caleb Martin (illness) - questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) - questionable

Gabe Vincent (knee) - questionable

Duncan Robinson (ankle) - questionable

Given how many players are questionable, we’ll have to check back in on this team once the final injury report is out to get a better read on fantasy implications.

Clint Capela (dental pain) - questionable

Capela missed the last game due to this issue. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would once again see more action if he sat Sunday.

Monte Morris (ankle) - questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle) - questionable

Jordan Goodwin would see more time if Morris is out, while Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis would absorb more frontcourt minutes if Hachimura cannot go.

Jayson Tatum (ankle) - OUT

Jaylen Brown becomes the top scoring option for Boston in this game, while Malcolm Brogdon gets elevated as a playmaker in this offense.

Jarrett Allen (back) - questionable

Kevin Love (thumb) - OUT

Caris LeVert (ankle) - OUT

If Lamar Stephens is also ruled out, Isaac Okoro is a strong value add for Cleveland. If Allen doesn’t play, Evan Mobley gains tremendous value in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Saddiq Bey (ankle) - questionable

Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) - questionable

Cory Joseph (illness) - questionable

Isaiah Stewart (toe) - questionable

Jaden Ivey (knee) - questionable

This is another situation where we’ll know more once the final designations come out. For now, Killian Hayes figures to get decent playing time with Ivey and Joseph both dealing with injuries.

Jalen Brunson (quad) - questionable

If Brunson doesn’t play, RJ Barrett would likely get more shots in New York’s offense. Immanuel Quickley would be in line to take over most of the guard minutes for the Knicks in this situation.

Joel Embiid (foot) - OUT

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) - OUT

PJ Tucker (ankle) - available

With Embiid still out, Tobias Harris and Georges Niang should see good volume in this offense. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are strong filler options in DFS lineups as well.

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) - questionable

Markelle Fultz (toe) - questionable

Jalen Suggs (ankle) - questionable

Suggs and Fultz both being out would likely lead to RJ Hampton getting the start at point guard. Carter Jr.’s injury will impact Mo Bamba’s value in DFS lineups.

Pat Connaughton (illness) - questionable

If Connaughton cannot play, Grayson Allen would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.